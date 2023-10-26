Action 2 News’ Bill & Cami celebrate 25 years sharing the anchor desk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday marks a very special milestone in WBAY’s 70-year history. Action 2 News evening anchors Bill Jartz and Cami Rapson are celebrating their 25th anniversary on the anchor desk together.

“It’s incredible when you think about it,” Bill added. “I don’t know for a fact, but I would think we’re probably the longest-tenured anchor team in the state probably right now.”

Bill was already the station’s established sports director when Cami arrived in Green Bay in 1993.

After working her first year as a reporter, Cami started anchoring the 10 o’clock news.

Then, in Fall 1998, “Bill comes to me one day because the co-anchor position is open and says, ‘Hey, I want to try out for that job, I’d like to do that,’ and it totally shocked me, because everybody knew Bill -- you were here at the time -- everybody knew Bill as the sports guy,” Cami said. “And I think he even explained like, ‘I’ve got a journalism degree from Northwestern,’ like he had to sell himself a little bit.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s fine!’”

Just a few weeks after doing their audition. station management paired Bill and Cami together.

Both say the connection and chemistry came almost instantly.

“It felt right, like I don’t ever recall feeling like, oh, this is never going to work, it just did. It worked and it was easy. When things are easy, suddenly 25 years goes by in a blink,” Cami said.

Over those 25 years, Bill and Cami developed a genuine friendship.

“Think the one thing people say about it, and this goes back years and years and years, ‘You guys at Channel 2 seem to have a good time, you get along, you look like you like each other,’ and we do.”

“I don’t think I would have made it a career here if it wasn’t for him,” Cami said.

Bill told us, “It just flows, it just happens, and sometimes you’re sitting on set, and when someone else anchors, when it’s not Cami, it doesn’t feel right. They’re very competent but it just doesn’t feel right. You almost feel like you’re cheating or something! But there’s a comfort factor there. We know each other. She knows when I’m having a rough day and she can pick me up, boost me up and vice versa.”

And when it comes to just how much Bill and Cami respect each other, the list of reasons is a long one.

“His work ethic is like no one else. He demands excellence of himself and he expects excellence of others, and I appreciate that, I think that’s amazing,” Cami said.

“The biggest thing is sometimes when you’re in the business 30 years, and you’ve been anchoring 25 years with the same guy, you maybe would get the tendency to mail it in, and I think that’s the exact opposite with her. I think her intensity has grown as she’s put more years on. I really do. She’s become a real stalwart down in the newsroom, correcting copy and people go to her to have copy checked,” Bill noted.

This month, Cami celebrated her 30th year at WBAY.

Bill is in his 40th year.

And while there are certainly many more newscasts they’ll share together, there are more in the rearview mirror.

“I know that it’s not forever anymore. Before it was like, oh forever, but it’s not another 25 years. It’s not. However long it goes, however long it goes, but I’m happy, whatever he’s good with, I’m good with,” Cami said.

“And that’s what made it so easy, she’s a friend,” Bill said. “You look at my age and you’re going to say, well pretty soon he’s going to hang it up, and it’s true. When that is I’m not sure, but I hope that she’s on my side until I do.”

Bill Jartz and Cami Rapson have been bringing you the news together since 1998

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.