3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 7,500 steps to better surgery recovery

A study found people who exercised regularly had fewer complications after surgery
If your doctor says you need surgery, maybe you want to tell them to take a hike. And you should. Take a hike, that is.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Almost 1 out of 3 patients have post-operative complications. These include infections, blood clots, and wound complications.

But the American College of Surgeons found something in those 2 out of 3 patients. People who exercised regularly, which researchers defined as 7,500 steps or more per day, had fewer complications. In fact, they had a 45% lower risk of complications.

Brad Spakowitz puts on his doctor’s coat to talk about this study and why researchers think exercising before surgery made such a difference.

