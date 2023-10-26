3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 7,500 steps to better surgery recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If your doctor says you need surgery, maybe you want to tell them to take a hike. And you should. Take a hike, that is.

Almost 1 out of 3 patients have post-operative complications. These include infections, blood clots, and wound complications.

But the American College of Surgeons found something in those 2 out of 3 patients. People who exercised regularly, which researchers defined as 7,500 steps or more per day, had fewer complications. In fact, they had a 45% lower risk of complications.

Brad Spakowitz puts on his doctor’s coat to talk about this study and why researchers think exercising before surgery made such a difference.

