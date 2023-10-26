1-2″ ADDITIONAL RAINFALL THROUGH FRIDAY, FIRST SNOWFLAKES SATURDAY NIGHT?

The next wave of rain has pushed into northeast Wisconsin. The precipitation continues to be scattered to widespread as light rain. The rainfall could still be heavy at times as thunderstorms could form Thursday afternoon. Through Thursday night, the heaviest showers will bring us an inch or more of additional rainfall. Don’t forget, our ground is already saturated from rainfall earlier this week. Keep an eye out for standing water in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage.

Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with mild highs in the 50s across the Northwoods and 60s elsewhere. However, a cold front will pass through the area Friday, and our temperatures will begin to drop. Weekend highs will be in the 40s, with only upper 30s early next week. It’s going to be chilly for Halloween trick-or-treaters with middle 30s and perhaps a few wet flurries! Ghosts and goblins out looking for candy that night should have heavy coats with their costumes.

Meanwhile, our football forecasts will vary over the next few days. Friday night’s high school playoff games look dry and partly cloudy. However, it’s going to be a bit blustery. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s, but it’s really going to feel like the 30s. It would be wise to bring along that blanket... Then, on Sunday, the Packers game will have cloudy skies and a SLIGHT chance of rain. Game-time temperatures will be in the lower 40s, with wind chills in the middle 30s.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. HIGH: 64

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. A few thunderstorms. Fog at times. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: A chance of morning showers. Clearing and turning breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 65 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Much colder. Early sun, then turning cloudy. Maybe a wet wintry mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold. Spotty showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. A bit blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy. Wet flakes possible. A bone-chiller! HIGH: 39 TRICK-OR-TREAT: Mid 30s LOW 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy again. HIGH: 43

