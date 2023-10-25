Report: Officer-involved shootings in Wisconsin have doubled since last year

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - According to the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, there are 28 officer-involved shootings in the state of Wisconsin so far this year - that’s twice as many, as at the same point last year.

The amount of shootings has fluctuated over recent years, but for Appleton Police Lt. Meghan Cash, it’s always hard to hear, no matter the number.

“Those are all families who have been impacted on all sides of situations like that and hearing of tragedies like that happen across the country where it’s a community that’s now impacted by something that happened,” said Appleton Police Lt. Meghan Cash.

Lt. Cash says they’ve seen an increase in calls for criminal behavior as well as people experiencing a mental health crisis, which is why they have a focus on connecting people with the right resources.

“We’ve really had to look outside the box and find solutions to improve and enhance our ability to help that person in crisis and that’s where those mental health partners are so critical and being able to get people the help they need,” said Lt. Cash.

Lt. Cash says 75% of Appleton’s Police force specifically patrol officers have crisis intervention training. As far as local resources for the community, she says there’s a need for more.

“I think access to the appropriate resources for somebody in a crisis is still not enough in our area and so that’s something that I know as a voice at the table we’re continuing to further that conversation as to how we can give people better access to mental health and quick access not waiting two to three weeks to be able to see somebody but immediate access to see somebody,” Lt. Cash.

It’s a challenge they face every day the best they can. She says they hope to continue to learn how the public feels about police efforts in their community survey.

That survey will be available on their website next week.

