Protest at Waupun Correctional Institution calls for change

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - “Torture and inhumane treatment” - that’s how some family members of inmates describe ongoing restrictions at Waupun Correctional Institution and at Green Bay Correctional.

A protest was held at the prison in Waupun on Wednesday as families and humanitarian rights advocates called for change.

“We trying to get people to realize this is not a punishment, it’s a human rights violation,” said Charles Hart, the father of an inmate.

Charles Hart is among those putting out a call for improvements inside Wisconsin prisons. He says he’s horrified to hear the stories of what he calls a ‘lockdown’ from his son, now serving time at Waupun Correctional Institution for homicide.

“It’s tearing us apart that’s why we motivated by this it’s tearing us apart,” said Hart.

Wednesday’s protest comes after Waupun and Green Bay Correctional Institution made national headlines including a report in the New York Times saying two dozen inmates revealed that since late March, they had been forced to eat all meals in their cells, have had no visitors, and little recreation time.

These protestors echoed those concerns as well as safety and health concerns.

“They have two meals a day, they shower - if they shower, once a week, they’re lucky,” said Hart.

Families of inmates were joined by other groups, such as Wisdom, pushing for what they believe is justice.

“What’s going on right now is a humanitarian crisis,” said Wisdom organizer Mark Rice. “It needs to be ended immediately.”

Former inmates at Waupun also joined Wednesday’s protest.

“I’m here to say that the conditions inside the institution as it is now not healthy for anyone not just for the people inside here but individuals who have to come in here and work every day,” said former inmate James Morgan.

“The torture and conditions created in these prisons are torture it’s extreme it’s wrong and it’s unnecessary,” said former inmate Dante Cottingham.

We are told Waupun Correctional Institution isn’t the only location with issues. Workers say short-staffing issues are real and they could use help

“The hours we work, it makes it hard to have a family life and outside life in general, so a lot of staff it’s a negative interaction to them when they get here and want to make a difference but it’s hard to do that when they can’t have an outside life,” said Michael Strzelecki, who says he works for DOC in Dodge County.

While the families and justice groups cite staffing shortages, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections calls out other issues. The DOC’s Deputy Director of Communications, Kevin Hoffman, says Waupun was placed on what they call a ‘modified movement’ on March 29. Green Bay Correctional Institution was also placed on this status on June 19.

He says in both cases this was done because of, “multiple incidents of assaultive behavior against staff and other persons in our care.”

He says the facilities have lifted several restrictions but there is no firm date on when all restrictions will be lifted, only when it can be done with safety in mind for everyone inside the facility.

