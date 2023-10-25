Prospera Credit Union says skimming devices found on some of its ATMs

(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Prospera Credit Union says three of its ATMs were compromised by skimming devices between October 17 through 24.

The credit union stated Wednesday the suspects involved in the skimming were caught Tuesday night at the Menasha location.

“We have identified those individuals who have been affected and are contacting them to take the appropriate steps to ensure that these members are aware, help them protect their accounts, and address any unrecognized transactions. At this time, only a small number of accounts appear to have unauthorized transactions,” said James Guard, risk manager at Prospera Credit Union.

While some card numbers and pins were accessed by the skimming devices, Guard said no other personal data was accessed.

Guard said no security breach took place and the criminals were not able to break into Prospera’s computer systems. This incident was focused on ATMs and a limited amount of debit cards, Guard said.

Prospera Credit Union has removed the skimming devices and inspected all of its ATMs to ensure they are safe for use.

If anyone has questions or concerns about their accounts, they are asked to contact Prospera Credit Union directly at (920) 882-4800.

