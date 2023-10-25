GoFundMe page created for Oconto County family fighting to save memorial waterfall

The goal is $1,500 to cover the non-refundable cost of applying for a variance
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A GoFundMe account has been created to help an Oconto County family keep a waterfall they built to remember their daughter.

David and Lori Magnin, in the town of Townsend, were notified in July that the waterfall on their property violates a county ordinance because it’s less than 35 feet from the shoreline of a reservoir pond (see our previous reporting).

The county gave them until November 3 to remove it.

The GoFundMe account, created by a family friend, hopes to raise $1,500 to cover the cost of applying for a zoning variance that could allow them to keep the waterfall.

The application fee is non-refundable, whether or not they receive the variance.

So far, it’s raised about $1,000 to that goal.

