Fonseca waives right to testify in her defense at arson homicide trial

The jury was released for the evening on Wednesday and will start fresh on Thursday morning, which will see jury instructions and closing arguments.
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state rested Wednesday afternoon, following the defense resting in the morning on the eighth day of a trial in a Brown County arson case and the death of a child, without Marcelia Fonseca testifying in her own defense. We found out earlier in the morning Fonseca was waiving her right to testify.

The jury was released for the evening on Wednesday and will start fresh on Thursday morning, which will see jury instructions and closing arguments. Once the court picks two jury alternatives to get the number down to twelve, the jury will begin deliberations.

As we’ve reported, the 19-year-old is accused of starting a house fire that led to the death of her 11-month-old nephew in 2019. She’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide and arson.

After a break, the prosecution called a rebuttal witness on Wednesday afternoon.

A big focus in testimony has been the cause of the fire. The defense contends the fire was sparked by faulty wiring in the house. Prosecutors argue it was intentionally set.

An electrical engineer, David Olmstead, testified after reviewing an ATF agent’s report, saying the agent didn’t do a thorough investigation into the cause. The State questioned the engineer’s own report.

“Did something stand out to you?”

“Yeah. There was kind of a red flag moment,” Olmstead said.

“And what was that?”

“He was unable to eliminate the television. In his review and analysis, he was unable to determine if that could or couldn’t be a cause.”

“And why is that a red flag for you?”

“Well, if we can’t determine if it was or wasn’t. It’s undetermined.”

Action 2 News has been the only team in the courtroom every day since the trial started last week. We’ll be the first to alert you as soon as the jury starts deliberations and reaches a verdict.

