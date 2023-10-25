A deeper look at native village found during Oshkosh road construction

A team of UW Milwaukee archeologists continues their work in Menominee Park in Oshkosh
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A team of UW Milwaukee archeologists continues their work in Menominee Park in Oshkosh.

A team of 8-10 are working daily on uncovering and documenting an ancient Native American village that was discovered during road construction in the park. The village dates back somewhere between 900 and 1600 AD.

Representatives of the Menominee and Ho-Chunk Nations have visited the site as both tribes have a history of living on the shores of Lake Winnebago. The road construction project is on hold indefinitely while this research continues.

In the video above, we welcome in Dr. Jennifer Haas director of UWM Archeological Research Laboratory Center and Principal Investigator for Cultural Resource Management.

