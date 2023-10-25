Attorney General discusses National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday. Over 140 events are planned around Wisconsin to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescriptions safely.

Brown County officials joined Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday to talk about the day’s importance and how it helps stop opioid abuse.

“One of the ways that people become addicted to opioids is through the improper diversion of medications. It can be as simple as somebody taking something prescribed to another family member or friend from their medicine cabinet. That can begin addiction and start substance use disorder happening,” said the attorney general.

There are several take-back locations in Green Bay.

They are at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center on Shawano Avenue near the emergency department entrance and the N.E.W. Community clinic at 610 North Broadway Street.

Those disposal sites are open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click HERE to find a location near you to drop off unwanted prescriptions.

