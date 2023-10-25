3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cold and flu season for the birds
Brad looks at some avian flu outbreaks making the news
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As cold and flu season unfolds for humans, so does the deadly avian flu season. In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad looks at some of the outbreaks making the news:
- Avian flu deaths in the Antarctic region
- Another wave of avian flu in South Africa, killing 6 million chickens this month (so far)
- New bird flu cases in nearby Iowa, joining 3 other states
