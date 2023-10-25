3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cold and flu season for the birds

Brad looks at some avian flu outbreaks making the news
As cold and flu season unfolds for humans, so does the deadly avian flu season.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
  • Avian flu deaths in the Antarctic region
  • Another wave of avian flu in South Africa, killing 6 million chickens this month (so far)
  • New bird flu cases in nearby Iowa, joining 3 other states

