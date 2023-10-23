SHOWERS TODAY... NUMEROUS RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

We’re heading into an active week of weather... A front pushing in from the west is going to slow down over the region. Various areas of low pressure passing over this boundary will produce clusters of showers and thunderstorms. While it won’t rain all day today, there is at least a CHANCE from start to finish on your Monday. We may see a lull in the showers this evening. Otherwise, with a cloudy sky, afternoon temperatures will rise into the seasonable 50s, with some 40s across the Northwoods.

Heavier showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight and through tomorrow. Some of the Tuesday storms may have downpours and hail... Through the midweek, the heaviest storms may dump 1-3″ of rain across the area. With all that heavy rain in the forecast, it may be wise to make sure storm drains in your area are clear of autumn leaves.

Tomorrow is also going to be an unusually warm day. High temperatures in the Fox Valley will soar into the lower half of the 70s. We’ll only be a handful of degrees shy of reaching daily record highs.

As the front slides away late in the week, our temperatures will tumble. Next weekend looks rather cool, with highs in the 40s... And we’re giving families a FIRST ALERT that your Halloween looks chilly. Trick or treat temperatures will only be in the 30s!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SE 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: S/SW 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. A clap of thunder? HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Late thunderstorms SOUTH. LOW: 49, temps rise late

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms.. Heavy at times. Much warmer and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Early showers. Otherwise, cloudy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Rain returns. Thunder possible. Quite breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Early sun, then cloudy. Much cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: A cold rain. A bit breezy. HIGH: 45

