Red meat increases diabetes risk, study finds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Something to think about before you plan dinner today: Replacing red meat with plant-based protein may lower your risk of diabetes.

That finding is from the Harvard School of Public Health. We’ve heard studies like this in the past. This one followed over 216,000 for up to 36 years.

Researchers say the findings confirm the link between red meat and Type 2 diabetes, and it’s valid for both men and women.

Type 2 diabetes is increasing rapidly in the U.S., so researchers are concerned -- not only because of that diabetes risk but also the risk to your heart and kidneys and the threat of cancer and dementia.

Researchers in this new study found patients who ate the most red meat had a 62% risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to those who ate less red meat.

The study found substituting a serving of nuts and legumes was associated with a 30% lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. Also, substituting a serving of dairy was associated with a 22% lower risk.

The health benefits were one part of this study, but researchers pointed out enjoying healthy plant protein once in a while, instead of meat, can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

