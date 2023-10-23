Green Bay school board could vote Monday on elementary school closings, consolidations

Tank and Keller elementary schools would close, and students would move to Lincoln and Kennedy schools under the plan
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District board meets Monday night, which could result in more schools closing.

Board members will vote whether to close Keller Elementary School and move students to Kennedy Elementary School and also close Tank Elementary and move its students to Lincoln Elementary for next school year.

As we’ve reported, the school board already voted to close Wequiock Elementary School and move students to Red Smith Community School.

The proposals are part of a 10-year master plan put together by a task force to deal with a $20 million budget shortfall and projections that fewer students would be enrolled in the district in the future.

The board is expected to vote on several other components of the master plan, as well, including a preliminary referendum question to fund a new elementary school on the west side, consolidating MacArthur, Keller and Kennedy elementary schools, and whether to delay taking action on West High School, allowing more time to determine how the school fits into the district’s long-term plan.

The meeting is at 6 p.m.

