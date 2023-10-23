Discover Little Miracles director breaks barriers, reopens child care center

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of families in our area continue to struggle finding child care, and one young woman is breaking barriers to help.

Discover Little Miracles is resilient. After losing its old space months ago, workers are opening the doors to a new center in Neenah Monday morning.

The transition is possible with 23-year-old Cassie Knauer leading the way. At just 21 years old she became director of Little Miracles after earning her associate degree in early childhood education from Fox Valley Technical College.

She’s in charge of pretty much everything you could think of, like enrollment, staffing, classrooms and payroll.

Action 2 News first told you about the child-care crisis in our area last year. Raising Wisconsin says there is more than a 40% turnover rate for child care professionals right now.

“You don’t go into this thinking it’s for a paycheck. You don’t go into this thinking you’re going to have great hours or a free day every other day or this or that. It definitely comes with a lot of responsibility raising little ones and being here all day, and having that big heart to love on other people’s children is the best part of it,” Knauer said.

Knauer said having so much responsibility at a young age is scary but exciting.

“Being so young, I fought a lot of challenges of the staff looking at me like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s only 21, she doesn’t have any experience,’ but the staff I have now has really adapted to my style of encouraging them and supporting them and supporting them along the way of their teaching careers,” she said.

Knauer can’t wait to welcome everyone back Monday. She says Discover Little Miracles serves about 70 children and still has some slots available.

