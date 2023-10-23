Demolition of Allouez strip mall starts Monday

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Demolition begins Monday on a strip mall that the Village of Allouez purchased 3 years ago.

The village bought Webster Center, located at the corner of Webster Ave. and St. Joseph St., in 2020 with an eye on creating a three-story, mixed-use village center, including retail space and apartments.

Allouez Village President Jim Rafter told us at the time, “We don’t have a downtown. We have an opportunity to create a Main Street kind of feel.”

The mall housed Gallagher’s Pizza, Kaap’s Chocolates, Cousins Subs, Kiefer Uniforms, New China restaurant, and The Allouez Salon.

Gallagher’s had occupied its space for 17 years and found a home next to the newly-built Zambaldi Brewery down Webster Ave.

Demolition is being handled by De Pere contractor Best Enterprises. It’s expected to be completed in 60 days.

Access to McDonald’s via Webster Ave. will remain open during the demolition.

