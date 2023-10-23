On the Clock: Packers fall to Broncos for third straight loss

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of the same for the Packers coming out of the bye after a slow start in Denver, and a late interception foils their fourth quarter comeback. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Jordan Love’s learning curve and the continued struggles with the deep ball
  • What’s your fix for the slow starts?
  • Did the Packers lower the expectations for this team even further?
  • Which injury is the most important?

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Three men injured in Outagamie County crash
Surveillance video of Neenah shooting in August
Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NOAA’s winter outlook
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NOAA’s winter outlook and the Orionid Meteor Shower
The high school football playoffs are underway with defending champion Kimberly winning a close...
WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 1
Crash (generic)
Crash in Marinette County results in one man dead

Latest News

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (6) is congratulated by cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29)...
Late interception proves costly for Green Bay as Broncos beat Packers 19-17
FILE - Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes watches a play develop during the NFL football...
Packers activate CB Eric Stokes for possibly his first game in nearly a year
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) warms up before an NFL football game between...
Alexander, Jones among nine questionable vs. Denver
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Alexander back on injury report as Packers prep for Wilson & Broncos