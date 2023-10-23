On the Clock: Packers fall to Broncos for third straight loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Much of the same for the Packers coming out of the bye after a slow start in Denver, and a late interception foils their fourth quarter comeback. The best panel in the business, Jason, Rob, and Mark break it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Jordan Love’s learning curve and the continued struggles with the deep ball

What’s your fix for the slow starts?

Did the Packers lower the expectations for this team even further?

Which injury is the most important?

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.