Blink-182 coming to Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Blink-182, the multiple-time platinum record-winning punk band, will be making a stop in Wisconsin next summer.

As part of the tour for their new album “One More Time...”, Blink-182 will perform at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Aug. 7, 2024.

The album, which has two #1 singles, “Edging” and “One More Time”, is the first time band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker have recorded in the studio together.

The stop at Fiserv Forum will feature a special guest, San Diego punk band Pierce the Veil.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. CT on the Blink-182 website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.