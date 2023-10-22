Packers activate CB Eric Stokes for possibly his first game in nearly a year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, clearing the way for him to play for the first time in nearly a year Sunday at Denver.

The Packers announced Saturday they activated Stokes and released veteran outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

Stokes, 24, hasn’t played since injuring his knee and foot in a 15-9 loss at Detroit on Nov. 6. The foot injury lingered and he was put on PUP to start the season.

The 2021 first-round pick from Georgia started practicing again earlier this month.

“Man, it’s a relief honestly, 11½ months, dang near 12, dang near a year of just being out there,” Stokes said earlier this week. “So every day, I (don’t) that for granted. A rep, any little thing, I’m out there, I’m going 110%, it don’t matter. Because I’ve watched (from) the sideline, been on the sideline, been in a wheelchair, been on crutches. I’ve been through so much stuff. It’s been a roller-coaster ride.”

The return of Stokes could help the Packers (2-3) deal with the possibility they might have to play without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was a second-team selection in last season’s All-Pro balloting.

Alexander didn’t practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with the Broncos (1-5) due to a back issue. He missed two games earlier this season with his back problem before he returned to play in the Packers’ most recent game – a 17-13 loss at Las Vegas on Oct. 9.

