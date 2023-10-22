Mishicot celebrated fall with their yearly Pumpkinfest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Many excited to see giant pumpkins, eat sweet treats, and just have fun in the fall air headed to the Pumpkinfest held this weekend in Mishicot.

“We came here to visit my grandson and we heard a lot about Pumpkinfest and they said Pumpkinfest so we showed up,” Shawn Wicks from Minnesota said.

Fall treats such as pies, cupcakes, kettle corn, and live music crowded the streets in Mishicot.

“We went down the aisles and we saw some cool stuff. We got bags. We got face paint,” said two attendees.

Lily and Isabella, two children from Luxemburg say they like seeing their friends and getting candy at the event.

Pumpkins were for sure the star of the show as farmers from around Wisconsin competed in the Wisconsin Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest.

Some pumpkins at the event were weighing in almost 1000 pounds.

