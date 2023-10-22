MILD WORK WEEK WITH MANY RAIN CHANCES ON THE WAY

Fair skies continue this evening and temperatures will cool into the 30s. Clouds are expected to increase after midnight and there may be a few showers around by the Monday morning commute. Temperatures will warm back to around 40° by sunrise.

Monday will feature a lot of clouds and scattered showers. There could even be a few rumbles at some point in the afternoon before the rain exits. Highs top out in the low to mid 50s.

Additional rain chances exist Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Some rain could be locally heavy during this stretch so make sure your gutters and drains are free of leaves. The risk of severe weather remains LOW for NE Wisconsin but some stronger storms could develop Monday night and Tuesday, especially in central and western Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted that area for potential hail. We’ll continue to monitor things.

Severe Weather Outlook Tuesday (WBAY)

The tradeoff with the rain chances will be warmer and more humid air. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s. The warmest day looks to be Tuesday with low to mid 70s a possibility in Green Bay and the Fox Cities. The old record high for both Green Bay and Appleton is 76°. Dew points surge back into the low 60s.

Warm Tuesday Ahead (WBAY)

Additional rain is expected Thursday into Friday as another area of low pressure move through the region. Temperatures remain well above normal until this storm exits.

Rain Outlook (WBAY)

Much cooler air is likely for the weekend and next week as the pattern switches gears and becomes more winter-like. We’re watching yet another potential system for the end of the weekend so stay tuned for updates on that. The super early outlook for Halloween includes breezy and chilly conditions with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VAR/S 0 MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Showers possible by daybreak. LOW: 37

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Rumble of thunder? HIGH: 55 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Breezy, mild, & humid. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Staying mild & humid. HIGH: 66 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty rain possible. Cooler. HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & cool. Showers could develop. HIGH: 46

