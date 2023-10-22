DAILY CHANCES OF RAIN & STORMS FROM MULTIPLE SYSTEMS STARTING MONDAY

A Frost Advisory has been issued from Brown County down to the Fox Valley and along the lake shore excluding Door County until 9 AM Sunday morning.

High pressure has moved over the Midwest keeping multiple states sunny and cool including Wisconsin. For Sunday, it’s going to be a beautiful sunny day with a few clouds here and there. Highs will still be slightly cooler in the mid to lower 50s, but lows will fall back down to the mid to upper 30s which could create more chances of patchy frost.

Heading into the new week, multiple systems are expected to form and create daily chances of showers and thunderstorms starting Monday. The first weathermaker will be a cold front from Canada that’ll move over Wisconsin and Minnesota on Monday creating showers. Then, a system will form off the lee of the Rockies and create more chances of showers and storms on Tuesday. This system will also drastically increase our temperatures into the lower 70s on Tuesday. Some thunderstorms could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and cloud to ground lightning.

By Wednesday, another system looks to form and create more chances of showers, but the direction of this system is still in question. Depending on the direction will determine if we will see more rain from Thursday into next weekend. As of Sunday, Thursday through Saturday have daily chances of scattered showers, but that may change. We will cool back down to normal in the 50s by Friday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool, early patchy frost. HIGH: 54

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, patchy frost. Average lows. LOW: 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chances of scattered showers maybe a storm or two. HIGH: 55 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers. HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 46

