Crash in Marinette County results in one man dead

Crash (generic)
Crash (generic)((MGN))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT
TOWN OF ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday morning, around 9a.m. Marinette County authorities were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Perch Lake Road near Nelson Road in the town of Athelstane. It was also reported that the vehicle was on its side when officials arrived.

The investigation indicated that the vehicle operated by the 22-year-old driver, Robert G. Perry from Amberg was traveling west on Perch Lake Road. He failed to make a turn then struck an embankment. It is reported that the vehicle went airborne into some trees.

Perry was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead by Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say excessive speed and failure to make a turn appear to have been factors in the crash.

This is the fifth deadly crash in Marinette County this year.

