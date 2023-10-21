WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football playoffs are underway with defending champion Kimberly winning a close one over FVA rival Appleton North in our game of the week. Plus a few upsets with Menasha and De Pere earning road victories in level of the postseason. Dave Schreoder breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the lights in this week’s Operation Football.
Part One of OPFB will play above and Part Two plays below.
Check out scores from around the state:
Division 1
Arrowhead 31, Mukwonago 28
Bay Port 49, Milwaukee Riverside University 0
Chippewa Falls 21, Hudson 14
De Pere 50, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 8
Fond du Lac 49, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
Franklin 45, Kenosha Bradford 6
Hamilton 49, Sun Prairie West 14
Kimberly 10, Appleton North 7
Marquette University 49, Sheboygan North 7
Middleton 28, Madison Memorial 20
Muskego 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 0
Neenah 54, D.C. Everest 28
Oak Creek 17, Kenosha Indian Trail 12
Racine Case 47, Milwaukee Reagan 0
Stevens Point 32, Wausau West 31
Verona 25, Janesville Parker 0
Division 2
Badger 49, Elkhorn Area 17
Cedarburg 20, Hortonville 9
Germantown 15, Milw. King 9
Homestead 27, Pulaski 13
Kaukauna 33, Brookfield Central 14
Kettle Moraine 51, Burlington 14
La Crosse Central 41, DeForest 14
Menomonie 28, River Falls 14
Monona Grove 28, Nicolet 15
New Richmond 39, Marshfield 22
Slinger 38, Beaver Dam 28
Sun Prairie 38, Hartford 31
Waukesha West 28, Wauwatosa West 0
Waunakee 49, Holmen 6
West De Pere 27, Menomonee Falls 0
Westosha Central 53, Greenfield 29
Division 3
Baraboo 27, Tomah 26
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Antigo 14
Grafton 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 15
Greendale 20, Stoughton 5
McFarland 38, Milw. Washington 0
Medford Area 41, Hayward 3
Menasha 31, Plymouth 8
Monroe 49, New Berlin Eisenhower 14
Mount Horeb 41, Seymour 20
New Berlin West 7, West Bend East 6
Notre Dame 56, Ashwaubenon 7
Onalaska 56, Rhinelander 6
Port Washington 49, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0
Rice Lake 50, La Crosse Logan 7
Sparta 43, Lakeland 8
Waterford 22, Pewaukee 17
Division 4
Baldwin-Woodville 23, Ellsworth 6
Campbellsport 17, Kohler 10
Catholic Memorial 49, Martin Luther 0
Kiel 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26
Lake Mills 13, Racine St. Catherine’s 12
Lakeside Lutheran 21, Evansville 14
Lodi 49, Mauston 3
Luxemburg-Casco 37, Little Chute 6
Mosinee 55, Bloomer 16
Platteville 35, Jefferson 21
Saint Croix Central 62, Altoona 6
Somerset 38, Oconto Falls 12
Two Rivers 56, Saint Francis 0
West Salem 33, Adams-Friendship 14
Winneconne 35, Berlin 20
Xavier 42, Wisconsin Dells 7
Catholic Memorial 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Division 5
Amherst 14, New Holstein 0
Aquinas 42, New Glarus 6
Colby 34, Durand-Arkansaw 30
Columbus 49, Brodhead 0
Horicon 49, Oostburg 21
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 0
Lomira 19, Milwaukee Science 18, OT
Mayville 36, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 25
Northwestern 44, Elk Mound 12
Prairie du Chien 42, Clinton 20
Southern Door 48, Tomahawk 7
St. Croix Falls 20, Neillsville 6
Stanley-Boyd 34, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21
Watertown Luther Prep 21, Westby 18
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Clintonville 8
Wrightstown 29, Sturgeon Bay 12
Division 6
Auburndale 21, Marathon 18
Cadott 22, Abbotsford 20
Cameron 38, Crandon 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Waterloo 13
Coleman 31, Luther 21
Coleman 38, Watertown Luther Prep 14
Darlington 49, Belleville 14
Grantsburg 56, Cumberland 9
Howards Grove 14, Marshall 6
Kenosha St Joseph 42, Cuba City 13
Kewaunee 42, Oconto 0
Ladysmith 16, Unity 6
Lancaster 16, Cambridge 8
Mineral Point 30, Racine Lutheran 13
Mondovi 33, Bonduel 29
St Mary’s Springs 42, Random Lake 12
Stratford 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Division 7
Alma-Pepin 42, Melrose-Mindoro 7
Bangor 28, Royall 0
Black Hawk 26, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Boyceville 41, Clear Lake 3
Cambria-Friesland 24, Iola-Scandinavia 22
Cashton 48, Blair-Taylor 22
Cochrane-Fountain City 14, New Lisbon 8
Edgar 36, Glenwood City 0
Johnson Creek 36, Ithaca 30
Lourdes Academy 33, Ozaukee 21
Potosi 40, Hillsboro 0
Randolph 34, Crivitz 33
Reedsville 7, Loyal 6
Regis 50, Elmwood-Plum City 16
River Ridge 38, Highland 19
Spring Valley 29, Hurley 24
8-Player
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 50, North Crawford 32
Clayton 29, Shell Lake 12
Florence 52, Gibraltar 0
Gilman 49, Newman Catholic 20
McDonell Central 28, Siren 8
Oakfield 36, Almond-Bancroft 26
Thorp 28, Owen-Withee 21
Three Lakes 28, Lena 6
Non-Playoff
Roncalli 20, Hilbert 18
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.