WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The high school football playoffs are underway with defending champion Kimberly winning a close one over FVA rival Appleton North in our game of the week. Plus a few upsets with Menasha and De Pere earning road victories in level of the postseason. Dave Schreoder breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the lights in this week’s Operation Football.

Part One of OPFB will play above and Part Two plays below.

Check out scores from around the state:

Division 1

Arrowhead 31, Mukwonago 28

Bay Port 49, Milwaukee Riverside University 0

Chippewa Falls 21, Hudson 14

De Pere 50, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 8

Fond du Lac 49, Milwaukee Pulaski 0

Franklin 45, Kenosha Bradford 6

Hamilton 49, Sun Prairie West 14

Kimberly 10, Appleton North 7

Marquette University 49, Sheboygan North 7

Middleton 28, Madison Memorial 20

Muskego 55, Milwaukee Hamilton 0

Neenah 54, D.C. Everest 28

Oak Creek 17, Kenosha Indian Trail 12

Racine Case 47, Milwaukee Reagan 0

Stevens Point 32, Wausau West 31

Verona 25, Janesville Parker 0

Division 2

Badger 49, Elkhorn Area 17

Cedarburg 20, Hortonville 9

Germantown 15, Milw. King 9

Homestead 27, Pulaski 13

Kaukauna 33, Brookfield Central 14

Kettle Moraine 51, Burlington 14

La Crosse Central 41, DeForest 14

Menomonie 28, River Falls 14

Monona Grove 28, Nicolet 15

New Richmond 39, Marshfield 22

Slinger 38, Beaver Dam 28

Sun Prairie 38, Hartford 31

Waukesha West 28, Wauwatosa West 0

Waunakee 49, Holmen 6

West De Pere 27, Menomonee Falls 0

Westosha Central 53, Greenfield 29

Division 3

Baraboo 27, Tomah 26

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Antigo 14

Grafton 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 15

Greendale 20, Stoughton 5

McFarland 38, Milw. Washington 0

Medford Area 41, Hayward 3

Menasha 31, Plymouth 8

Monroe 49, New Berlin Eisenhower 14

Mount Horeb 41, Seymour 20

New Berlin West 7, West Bend East 6

Notre Dame 56, Ashwaubenon 7

Onalaska 56, Rhinelander 6

Port Washington 49, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 0

Rice Lake 50, La Crosse Logan 7

Sparta 43, Lakeland 8

Waterford 22, Pewaukee 17

Division 4

Baldwin-Woodville 23, Ellsworth 6

Campbellsport 17, Kohler 10

Catholic Memorial 49, Martin Luther 0

Kiel 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26

Lake Mills 13, Racine St. Catherine’s 12

Lakeside Lutheran 21, Evansville 14

Lodi 49, Mauston 3

Luxemburg-Casco 37, Little Chute 6

Mosinee 55, Bloomer 16

Platteville 35, Jefferson 21

Saint Croix Central 62, Altoona 6

Somerset 38, Oconto Falls 12

Two Rivers 56, Saint Francis 0

West Salem 33, Adams-Friendship 14

Winneconne 35, Berlin 20

Xavier 42, Wisconsin Dells 7

Catholic Memorial 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Division 5

Amherst 14, New Holstein 0

Aquinas 42, New Glarus 6

Colby 34, Durand-Arkansaw 30

Columbus 49, Brodhead 0

Horicon 49, Oostburg 21

Lake Country Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 0

Lomira 19, Milwaukee Science 18, OT

Mayville 36, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 25

Northwestern 44, Elk Mound 12

Prairie du Chien 42, Clinton 20

Southern Door 48, Tomahawk 7

St. Croix Falls 20, Neillsville 6

Stanley-Boyd 34, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21

Watertown Luther Prep 21, Westby 18

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 46, Clintonville 8

Wrightstown 29, Sturgeon Bay 12

Division 6

Auburndale 21, Marathon 18

Cadott 22, Abbotsford 20

Cameron 38, Crandon 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, Waterloo 13

Coleman 31, Luther 21

Coleman 38, Watertown Luther Prep 14

Darlington 49, Belleville 14

Grantsburg 56, Cumberland 9

Howards Grove 14, Marshall 6

Kenosha St Joseph 42, Cuba City 13

Kewaunee 42, Oconto 0

Ladysmith 16, Unity 6

Lancaster 16, Cambridge 8

Mineral Point 30, Racine Lutheran 13

Mondovi 33, Bonduel 29

St Mary’s Springs 42, Random Lake 12

Stratford 49, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Division 7

Alma-Pepin 42, Melrose-Mindoro 7

Bangor 28, Royall 0

Black Hawk 26, Wauzeka-Steuben 0

Boyceville 41, Clear Lake 3

Cambria-Friesland 24, Iola-Scandinavia 22

Cashton 48, Blair-Taylor 22

Cochrane-Fountain City 14, New Lisbon 8

Edgar 36, Glenwood City 0

Johnson Creek 36, Ithaca 30

Lourdes Academy 33, Ozaukee 21

Potosi 40, Hillsboro 0

Randolph 34, Crivitz 33

Reedsville 7, Loyal 6

Regis 50, Elmwood-Plum City 16

River Ridge 38, Highland 19

Spring Valley 29, Hurley 24

8-Player

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 50, North Crawford 32

Clayton 29, Shell Lake 12

Florence 52, Gibraltar 0

Gilman 49, Newman Catholic 20

McDonell Central 28, Siren 8

Oakfield 36, Almond-Bancroft 26

Thorp 28, Owen-Withee 21

Three Lakes 28, Lena 6

Non-Playoff

Roncalli 20, Hilbert 18

