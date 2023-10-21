Three men injured in Outagamie County crash

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three young men are hurt after a crash in Outagamie County in the Town of Maine.

Deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Friday, October 20th for a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 187, just north of Schinke Road.

The crash closed roads for roughly three hours.

Deputies found a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on State Highway 187, left the roadway and overturned. The driver, a 18-year-old man from Shiocton and a 20-year-old man from Black Creek were taken to a local hospital. A second passenger, an 18-year-old man from the Town of Maine was taken via helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, however, officials believe alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated
Semi driver arrested for OWI after rollover in Waupaca
Bobbie Studzinski in court on August 30, 2023
State order bans unlicensed therapist from practicing in Wisconsin, threatens fines
Manitowoc school superintendent defends school lunch decision
Manitowoc school superintendent defends school lunch decision
Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Surveillance video of Neenah shooting in August
Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released

Latest News

The high school football playoffs are underway with defending champion Kimberly winning a close...
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 1 - Part 1
Operation Football: Playoffs Level 1 - Part 2
Murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby
Marcelia Fonseca murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby
Murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby
Murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby