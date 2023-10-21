Three men injured in Outagamie County crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three young men are hurt after a crash in Outagamie County in the Town of Maine.

Deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Friday, October 20th for a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 187, just north of Schinke Road.

The crash closed roads for roughly three hours.

Deputies found a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on State Highway 187, left the roadway and overturned. The driver, a 18-year-old man from Shiocton and a 20-year-old man from Black Creek were taken to a local hospital. A second passenger, an 18-year-old man from the Town of Maine was taken via helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, however, officials believe alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

