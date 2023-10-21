Marcelia Fonseca murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the murder trial of Marcelia Fonseca, the focus of testimony shifted Friday to those who investigated the cause of the fire.

Fonseca is accused of setting the fire that led to her baby nephew’s death in 2019. The lead investigator with the State Department of Justice walked jurors through several photos he took of the home during his investigation.

Through evidence gathering, testing, and his expertise, he was able to rule out possible sources of the fire, including an outlet on the wall that’s been called into question by the defense.

He said on the stand Friday that the fire was intentionally set. The defense challenged his conclusion.

Testimony resumes on Monday.

