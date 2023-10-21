Marcelia Fonseca murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby

In the murder trial of Marcelia Fonseca, focus shifted Friday to those who investigated the cause of the fire.
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the murder trial of Marcelia Fonseca, the focus of testimony shifted Friday to those who investigated the cause of the fire.

Fonseca is accused of setting the fire that led to her baby nephew’s death in 2019. The lead investigator with the State Department of Justice walked jurors through several photos he took of the home during his investigation.

Through evidence gathering, testing, and his expertise, he was able to rule out possible sources of the fire, including an outlet on the wall that’s been called into question by the defense.

He said on the stand Friday that the fire was intentionally set. The defense challenged his conclusion.

Testimony resumes on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Car for FDL County Sheriff
DOJ identifies man killed in Fond du Lac shooting involving deputy, wounded K9
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Manitowoc school superintendent defends school lunch decision
Manitowoc school superintendent defends school lunch decision

Latest News

Murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby
Murder trial: Experts testify to cause of fire that killed baby
Surveillance video of Neenah shooting in August
Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released
Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released
Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released
WWII U.S. Navy veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Keshena
WWII U.S. Navy veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Keshena