FROST TONIGHT, SEASONABLE SUNDAY, UNSETTLED WORK WEEK AHEAD

Rain tapers off during the evening and clouds should gradually clear during the night. Lows are expected to be well into the 30s and that will support a widespread frost for inland areas (not including the immediate lakeshore or Door County). If you haven’t had a significant frost yet this fall then protect your tender plants or bring them indoors. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM Sunday.

Frost Advisory Tonight (WBAY)

Sunday is looking like the best overall weather day out of the next 7 with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and quiet conditions. Try to take advantage if you can. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds increase again Monday with showers returning to the region. Highs top out in the mid 50s. Rain chances go up Tuesday into Wednesday and there may also be some thunderstorms around. The risk for severe weather remains LOW but we’ll continue to monitor things. It’ll be noticeably warmer and more humid. Highs in the 60s to low 70s are now expected.

Things remain unclear for the end of the work week and next weekend. Several weather makers could affect the region and they could end up being impactful... but details/timing remain unclear. Stay tuned for updates.

Rainfall potential over the next week may end up being significant.

7 Day Rain Outlook (WBAY)

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NW/W 2-7 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers & clouds then clearing. Frost late. LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Early frost then partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Early frost? Clouds thicken with showers developing. HIGH: 55 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain & thunderstorms. Milder. HIGH: 70 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain & thunder. HIGH: 65 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. HIGH: 60 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Cooler. HIGH: 48

