ALBERTA CLIPPER BRINGS ANOTHER RAINY & GLOOMY DAY, WIDESPREAD FROST TONIGHT

Saturday is going to be another gloomy and rainy kind of day as an Alberta clipper system moves over Wisconsin. Light to moderate showers are possible throughout the day, but mainly in the morning into the early afternoon hours. The rain looks to calm down by late afternoon into sunset hours. A tenth of an inch to over a quarter of an inch of rain is possible.

Highs will be much cooler with temperatures barely reaching the 50 degree mark. Upper 40s will be the highs and lows will be in the mid to lower 30s Saturday night. Because of how cold its going to get and the calm winds, widespread frost is likely Saturday night for ALL of northeast Wisconsin. If you have plants outside, you will need to cover them up or bring them indoors! The frost is also possible Sunday night as lows will be in the mid 30s again, but the winds might pick up speed Sunday night lowering the chance for frost.

Next week, everyday has a chance of rain as several systems look to possibly impact Wisconsin. Monday and Tuesday will be impacted by a cold front moving over Wisconsin. By Wednesday, the models are saying completely different things in terms of what will happen. One is saying we will be dry while another is saying we will see rain. For now, Wednesday through Friday have a small chance of showers, but that may increase or decrease as we get closer.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NNE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: N 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NNW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Scattered showers mainly in the morning, mostly cloudy. Much cooler. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cold. Widespread frost likely. LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, early frost likely. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Partly sunny, early frost. Afternoon chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 51

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.