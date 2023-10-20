WWII U.S. Navy veteran celebrates his 100th birthday in Keshena

There was lots of excitement at the Keshena Senior Center Thursday for a special birthday.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - There was lots of excitement at the Keshena Senior Center on Thursday for a special birthday.

A World War Two U.S. Navy veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Vaughn Collicott was born on October 18, 1923. He wrote a memoir titled “The Last One” and finished it at age ninety-five.

Vaughn says it’s about being the last born of eight children in his family. He served on the USS Meredith which was destroyed and sank during WWII.

He has a big family of his own. He and his late wife Doris have seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild!

