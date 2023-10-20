Wisconsin Realtors: Home prices are up 9% from 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association finds high mortgage rates are causing a lower supply of homes for sale across the state.

The median price of a home in Wisconsin last month was $295,000, which is 9.3% more than September 2022.

The organization says months of inventory have improved statewide, with September sales down around 18% from a year ago.

Despite this improvement, the president of WRA says in part, “We still have a long way to go before millennial demand is met and the housing market becomes balanced.”

