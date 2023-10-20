Wisconsin Realtors: Home prices are up 9% from 2022

The median price of a home in September was $295,000
The Wisconsin Realtors Association says the median price for a home in September was $295,000
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association finds high mortgage rates are causing a lower supply of homes for sale across the state.

The median price of a home in Wisconsin last month was $295,000, which is 9.3% more than September 2022.

The organization says months of inventory have improved statewide, with September sales down around 18% from a year ago.

Despite this improvement, the president of WRA says in part, “We still have a long way to go before millennial demand is met and the housing market becomes balanced.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Car for FDL County Sheriff
DOJ identifies man killed in Fond du Lac shooting involving deputy, wounded K9
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Latest News

Traffic stop along Interstate 41
Police plan special Move Over Law enforcement
Fortress Safe biometric gun safe - one of several models being recalled because the fingerprint...
Biometric gun safes recalled
Fortress Safe biometric gun safe - one of several models being recalled because the fingerprint...
Biometric gun safe recalled
The Wisconsin Realtors Association says the median price for a home in September was $295,000
Mortgages high, supply low for Wisconsin home sales
A semi driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated
Semi driver arrested for OWI after rollover in Waupaca