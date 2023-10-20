Wautoma man accused of sexually assaulting minors

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wautoma man is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted multiple minors over several years.

Adam Henning, 44, was arrested after police investigated a reported sexual assault of a child last week. Police said child forensic interviewers with Waushara County Human Services assisted with multiple victim-sensitive interviews.

Wautoma Police said they identified Henning as a suspect and interviewed him. Police said Henning admitted to multiple acts of sexual assault with different victims that occurred from 2018 to 2023.

The Waushara County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of Sexual Assault of a Child under 13 years of age and Repeated Acts of Sexual Assault of a Child against Henning.

Henning was arrested Friday and is being held at the Waushara County Jail.

