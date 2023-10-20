Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - We now have a dramatic video showing the deadly encounter between drug agents and a suspect in Neenah in August.

As we told you earlier this month, the officers involved were cleared of wrongdoing.

The video was just made public by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident.

It happened at a gas station on South Commercial Street in Neenah. On Aug. 2, members of the Lake Winnebago area MEG unit were trying to arrest 37-year-old Nathan Briese as part of an undercover operation.

Surveillance video shows Briese running to the back of the store before turning around and trying to pull a gun from his waistband. Officers shot Briese four times and he died.

Unlike most police shooting investigations, the names of the officers here were not made public because of ongoing investigations.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.