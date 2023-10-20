State order bans fake therapist from practicing in Wisconsin, threatens fines

Bobbie Jean Studzinski pleaded guilty to unlicensed practice of psychology and forger in August
A client who helped discover Bobbie Jean Studzinski wasn't a licensed therapist gave a victim statement in court. Prosecutors encourage others to come forward.
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who pleaded guilty to unlicensed practice of psychology in Waupaca County now faces a threat of fines from the state.

A special order from the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services says Bobbie Jean Studzinski is prohibited from practicing any marriage or family counseling and social work in the state unless she gets a license.

She would be fined $10,000 for each day she violated the order.

Studzinski was prosecuted after a client came forward, saying she and her husband received marriage counseling from Studzinski at her practice, Rain Tree Wellness, in 2018. The marriage eventually dissolved, and the client’s new therapist noticed red flags when she received Studzinski’s notes from therapy and looked at her credentials.

Studzinski pleaded guilty in August to unlicensed practice of psychology and forgery. Both are misdemeanors. She was ordered to pay over $5,500 in restitution to the client and court fees.

If you want to make sure that a service is licensed, you can always check credentials on the state website: https://licensesearch.wi.gov

A woman is charged with fraud in Waupaca County after claiming to be a therapist.

