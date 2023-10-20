SHOWERY SATURDAY, BRIGHTER SKIES SUNDAY

Mainly clear skies Friday evening will transition to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Areas of rain will develop after midnight as our next weather maker comes in from the northwest. Lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and showery. The most concentrated rain activity is expected during the first half of the day but showers will be possible into the afternoon. Look for highs from the mid 40s to low 50s. Keep an umbrella on standby if you’ll be heading out and about.

We’ll have a shot at a widespread frost Sunday morning with lows well into the 30s and even some 20s. This could end what’s left of the growing season from the Fox Valley to the Lakeshore. Highs on Sunday should warm into the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a very nice fall day for our area.

More showers are possible Monday with areas of rain again on Tuesday. Highs top out in the mid 50s Monday with a shot at some low 60s again Tuesday.

Additional wet weather is possible for the middle to end of next week but details remain very uncertain and forecast confidence is VERY low at this time. A bigger system could impact the region by next week. Stay tuned for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW/NE 2-6 MPH

SATURDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase after might. Rain develops. LOW: 39

SATURDAY: Showery and cool. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Morning frost then partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. Milder. HIGH: 61 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some rain is possible. HIGH: 61 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain. HIGH: 59

