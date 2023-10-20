Semi driver arrested for OWI after rollover in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi driver was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Waupaca.

Police say the semi rolled over on its side when negotiating a curve at Highway 10 and Highway 22/54 just before 7 o’clock.

The driver was able to get out on his own and wasn’t hurt.

The eastbound exit ramp was closed for several hours while towing services removed the truck.

