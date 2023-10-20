Results of Brown County reckless driving crackdown released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County authorities have released the results of a reckless driving crackdown that took place last month.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Ashwaubenon Public Safety were all part of the effort over the course of 9 days. Officers handed out 563 citations, 586 warnings, and made 48 arrests.

Here’s the breakdown of the most notable offenses, as provided by Green Bay Police this morning:

108 speeding citations and 150 warnings

74 seatbelt violation citations and 5 warnings

24 operating while intoxicated arrests

As well as 10 warrant arrests, 8 drug arrests, 3 felony arrests, and 3 misdemeanor arrests.

Police say there were also child restraint violations, operating with a suspended/revoked license, equipment violations, and registration violations.

The initiative was paid for with grant help from the Department of Transportation.

