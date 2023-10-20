Results of Brown County reckless driving crackdown released

Crackdown took place over 9 days in September
The results of a crackdown on reckless driving in Green Bay have been released
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County authorities have released the results of a reckless driving crackdown that took place last month.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Ashwaubenon Public Safety were all part of the effort over the course of 9 days. Officers handed out 563 citations, 586 warnings, and made 48 arrests.

Here’s the breakdown of the most notable offenses, as provided by Green Bay Police this morning:

  • 108 speeding citations and 150 warnings
  • 74 seatbelt violation citations and 5 warnings
  • 24 operating while intoxicated arrests

As well as 10 warrant arrests, 8 drug arrests, 3 felony arrests, and 3 misdemeanor arrests.

Police say there were also child restraint violations, operating with a suspended/revoked license, equipment violations, and registration violations.

The initiative was paid for with grant help from the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Car for FDL County Sheriff
DOJ identifies man killed in Fond du Lac shooting involving deputy, wounded K9
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Latest News

Brown County authorities launched a reckless driving crackdown last month
Green Bay Reckless Driving Crackdown
Surveillance video of Neenah shooting in August
Surveillance video of Neenah officer-involved shooting released
Surveillance video of Neenah shooting in August
Neenah shooting surveillance video
Assembly Atlanta's pond serves several purposes, from helping the environment to helping...
“Hollywood of the South”: Gray Television unveils TV, movie studios in Atlanta