Police plan special Move Over Law enforcement

Menasha and Fox Crossing police departments are joining forces for Saturday’s enforcement
Drivers have to move over if they can, slow down if they can't, for emergency vehicles on the roadside
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday, Oct. 21, the Menasha and Fox Crossing police departments are joining forces to enforce the state’s Move Over Law.

Officers will be targeting violators and handing out citations.

Their aim, they say, is to improve the safety of law enforcement officers, emergency responders, and other roadside workers who face daily dangers while doing their jobs.

The state law requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to any emergency vehicle with flashing lights on the road or highway. If you can’t safely change lanes, you’re required to slow down as you approach the vehicle and maintain a safe, reduced speed until you’re completely past it.

