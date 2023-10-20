New details released in Menasha police shooting

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Names of people involved in an officer-involved shooting were released Friday as the state Department of Justice’s investigation into the shooting continues.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 7. At approximately 3:08 p.m., the DOJ said officers from the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha.

When officers arrived, the DOJ said they encountered a man armed with bladed weapons. One officer from the Menasha Police Department, Officer Derrick Rotta, discharged his firearm during the incident and struck Kenneth R. Blevins, age 43. First aid was rendered; however, the DOJ said Blevins was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement were injured during the incident.

The DOJ said Officer Rotta has over 4 years of law enforcement service. He has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

According to the DOJ, responding officers from the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department were equipped with body and squad cameras.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating and will review all evidence in this incident. Once their investigation is complete, the DOJ said it will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney.

