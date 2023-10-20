National ‘Move Over’ Day highlights the importance of being more aware on the roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday is National ‘Move Over’ Day which highlights drivers moving over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road or when approaching a work zone.

The goal is to keep people safe during what can be a dangerous situation. Dashcam video provided by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office shows a close call on the side of the road. A situation — that doesn’t have to cause a deputy to jump to safety.

Marathon County Sherriff Chad Billeb said, “You can almost anticipate this is going to happen somewhere in the northcentral region of the state this upcoming winter and that’s because people are not following the law.”

When you see a squad car, emergency vehicle, tow truck, or maintenance vehicle on the road with its lights flashing, you have two options to either slow down or move over. Unfortunately, too many people do neither.

“Our workers are out there, inches away from traffic doing 70 miles per hour,” said Marathon County Highway Commissioner Jim Griesbach. “Our guys are constantly having to jump out of the way of vehicles coming through.”

During the 2022 construction season, there was one work zone crash every four hours. The biggest culprit is distracted driving.

“What we see is people looking at their phone, they’re messing with a radio in the car, they’re eating food, they’re applying makeup,” Billeb said. “Any number of different things that I think that the average motorist sees when they’re driving on the road and realize it’s not a safe behavior.”

Griesbach added, “People need to stay focused on their driving because you can come over a hill you know and we may be there.”

Workers try to prevent crashes in whatever way they can, using signals, lights, and other items to signal drivers.

“All our people are certified in flagging, so we set up work zones per the manual,” Griesbach said, “So if you drive through Lincoln County, Portage County, or Marathon County, you should see the same traffic control devices up.”

If you choose not to slow down or move over, it could cost you $263 dollars, but there’s an even bigger reason why you should follow the law.

“They all have families, and they all want to go home to their families at the end of the night, none of them want to get hurt,” Billeb said. “And likewise, I don’t think the average motorist going down the road intends to hurt anyone but when that happens, it makes a lifelong impact.”

