K9 Iro leaves animal hospital after shooting injury

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac K9 injured in a shooting last weekend will spend the rest of his recovery at home after being released from the animal hospital Friday.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt said in a Facebook update that after a week of making “incredible” strides in his recovery, Iro walked out of the BluePearl Pet Hospital – Fox Valley to head home with his deputy. The sheriff said Iro’s recovery is happening much quicker than predicted.

“There is lot of rehabilitation and healing still ahead, but Iro is one tough K9 that has become not only a source of inspiration and strength for our staff, but for our community and far beyond,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff said K9 Iro and his handler have been through a lot this past week, and the details of what transpired last Saturday will be released when the Wisconsin Department of Justice completes its investigation.

The officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday, October 14, in the city of Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac police and deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of Drury Place. When officers arrived, they encountered a man sitting inside a vehicle. Shortly after this, gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff’s deputy and the man.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene following the shooting due to injuries he sustained.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said the man killed in the shooting was 34-year-old Kyle Massie. The officer was identified as Deputy Blaine Evans.

The investigation into the shooting isn’t yet complete.

