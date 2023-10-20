“Hollywood of the South”: Gray Television unveils TV, movie studios in Atlanta

Gray Television unveils new studios in Atlanta
By Molly Martinez
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (GRAY DC) - It’s an exciting weekend for us here at WBAY. Our parent company, Gray Television, is unveiling a new TV and movie production studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brooklyn-style brownstones, and a few steps away you’re in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

These facades will soon be where your favorite movies and TV shows are filmed.

They’re part of the elaborate set of Assembly Atlanta Studios, a 135-acre campus converted from an old General Motors plant outside the city of Atlanta.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter is hopeful it’ll be a boon for the economy.

“Certainly has been a great benefit to our state and I think to the industry itself. You know, Georgia for many years has been the best state to do business in,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia) said.

The space boasts 350,000 square feet of stage space and includes production offices, warehouses, and even a floodable parking lot where movie magic can happen.

Over on dry land, state-of-the-art technologies line the studios. April Carty-Sipp, with the National Association of Broadcasters, says it can help shape a new generation of content creation.

“One of the things that’s really unique or that’s really, you know, a benefit to having such an in-depth and high quality and brand new technological studio is that you can actually focus more on the storytelling,” Carty-Sipp said.

The official grand opening of Assembly Atlanta is Saturday, Oct. 21.

They’re hitting the ground running, with much of the space already leased out to NBC Universal.

