Former Wisconsin Assembly member passes away

John Klenke served in the State Assembly from Jan. 2011 to Jan. 2015
Former Wisconsin State Assembly member John Klenke
Former Wisconsin State Assembly member John Klenke(Wisconsin State Legislature website)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - John Klenke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 10., his family announced in an obituary on Friday.

Klenke was born on April 25, 1958 in Green Bay and attended Southwest High School before getting his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Before serving in the State Assembly, he worked as an executive at Schneider National in Green Bay for over 20 years.

After retiring from Schneider National, Klenke served two terms as a Republican member of the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2011 to 2015, and was succeeded by current Assembly member John Macco.

“Representative Klenke was an inspiration to me.” said Macco in a statement on Oct. 18. “He was the one that convinced me to enter politics over a decade ago. I am thankful for his friendship and service to our community. My prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

John Klenke is survived by his wife, Charlotte, 6 children, and 15 grandchildren, as well as his mother, Carol, and 7 siblings.

A visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Alabama, at the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

In honor of Klenke’s Catholic faith, the family requests donations be made to any one of the following: EWTN Global Catholic Television Network, The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion (near Green Bay, WI), or the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament (Hanceville, Al) in lieu of flowers.

