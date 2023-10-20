Flags to fly at half-staff for Korean War soldier from Monroe Co.

CASHTON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday for a U.S. Army soldier who went missing during the Korean War and whose body was recently identified.

Private 1st Class Charles A. Dickman will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 21, in Cashton. On that day, flags will be lowered to honor his sacrifice 73 years ago, per an Executive Order signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

“Private First Class Dickman gave his life fighting for the values and freedoms we hold dear, and today we recognize and honor his courageous service and sacrifice,” Evers said in statement.

A U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class soldier from Wisconsin was accounted for and identified after he was killed during the Korean War. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

Dickman was a member of the M Company, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, the governor’s office noted. He went missing during defensive actions over the summer of 1950 near Chochiwon.

The Army regained control of the area that fall and recovered soldiers’ remains, which were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu. His body was positively identified in June of this year.

A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl to indicate he has been accounted for.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.