Fatal crash suspect accused of stealing memorial cross honoring crash victim

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man who was charged in a crash that killed a little girl is now accused of stealing a memorial cross honoring the crash victim.

Nathan Heitzmann, 24, is criminally charged in the crash that resulted in the death of a child. He is now charged with misdemeanor theft in this new case.

The cross was stolen in August and had been placed at the location of the fatal crash.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness saw Heitzmann with the cross. The witness says Heitzmann showed up at work to pick up his radio. The witness says Heitzmann opened his backpack and the witness claims he saw the white cross inside. The witness said Heitzmann made a statement to him indicating that he took it for himself.

When another witness, who had heard about the theft, confronted Heitzmann, the witness said Heitzmann admitted that he took the cross as he, “needed it for himself” or a statement along those lines.

An officer investigating the theft interviewed Heitzmann a few days later. The criminal complaint said the officer asked Heitzmann if he knew what happened to the cross and he claimed to have no idea. He made a comment saying something to the effect of did it get picked up and grow legs. He claimed he had no idea what had happened to it, according to statements in the complaint.

“Officer Haese reports that during the initial car ride to the police department with Heitzmann he made a spontaneous comment saying something to the effect of are you sure my little brother didn’t take the sign officer, the other day he told me he was really getting sick of looking at it,” the criminal complaint said.

The complaint said the cross was purchased by the crash victim’s grandmother.

Heitzmann also faces a felony bail-jumping charge in the case. His next court appearance is set for November 22.

