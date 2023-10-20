CDC: Tropical parasite causing skin infections in US

Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an...
Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an infectious disease called leishmaniasis.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over mosquitoes. There’s another blood-sucking biter Americans should guard against.

It’s the sand fly.

Sand flies are tiny tan bugs, about quarter the size of a mosquito, that can cause an infectious disease called leishmaniasis.

They’re most active at night and they’re so tiny, they can slip through ordinary mosquito nets on tents or window screens.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they’ve now detected leishmaniasis in a number of tissue samples from patients who claim they have not traveled outside the United States.

Leishmaniasis can also infect internal organs, including the liver, spleen and bone marrow.

Severe cases can be fatal if left untreated.

Sand flies capable of carrying the parasite that causes the infection can be found in a number of Southern and Southwestern states.

Experts say they’re still learning about the bugs, but they can be repelled by sprays containing DEET.

Anyone should see a doctor if a bug bite doesn’t go away or if they have any new skin sores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Car for FDL County Sheriff
DOJ identifies man killed in Fond du Lac shooting involving deputy, wounded K9

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl; suspect captured, Ohio police say
Video showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and...
Baltimore firefighter dies and 4 others are injured battling rowhouse fire
Video showed several rowhouses engulfed in flames, with parts of the structures collapsing and...
1 firefighter dead, 4 hurt battling blaze
Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the...
Man who crashed into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco was armed with knife, crossbow, police say