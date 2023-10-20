Biometric gun safes recalled

The safe might open for any fingerprint, not just the owner's
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WBAY) - An Illinois company is recalling 61,000 gun safes because of a serious safety hazard that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Fortress Safe is recalling biometric gun safes because they could open with anyone’s fingerprint, not just the owner’s.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s aware of 39 reports of owners saying their safes were accessed by fingerprints that weren’t programmed to open the safe, and a recent lawsuit alleges the 12-year-old died from a firearm obtained from a safe.

The portable lock boxes, safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets were sold under the brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field. For a complete list of brands and model numbers, go to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

They were sold since January 2019 until this month for $44 to $290 at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheels, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s, and other retail stores, and at Amazon.com and eBay.com.

Owners should stop using the biometric reader on these gun safes immediately and remove the batteries. Contact Fortress to receive a free replacement. You can call Fortress Safe toll-free at (833) 588-9181 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central or get information on their website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Car for FDL County Sheriff
DOJ identifies man killed in Fond du Lac shooting involving deputy, wounded K9
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Latest News

Fortress Safe biometric gun safe - one of several models being recalled because the fingerprint...
Biometric gun safe recalled
The Wisconsin Realtors Association says the median price for a home in September was $295,000
Mortgages high, supply low for Wisconsin home sales
A semi driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated
Semi driver arrested for OWI after rollover in Waupaca
Traffic stop along Interstate 41
Menasha police hold special Move Over Law enforcement