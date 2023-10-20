Biometric gun safes recalled

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WBAY) - An Illinois company is recalling 61,000 gun safes because of a serious safety hazard that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

Fortress Safe is recalling biometric gun safes because they could open with anyone’s fingerprint, not just the owner’s.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s aware of 39 reports of owners saying their safes were accessed by fingerprints that weren’t programmed to open the safe, and a recent lawsuit alleges the 12-year-old died from a firearm obtained from a safe.

The portable lock boxes, safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets were sold under the brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field. For a complete list of brands and model numbers, go to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

They were sold since January 2019 until this month for $44 to $290 at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheels, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s, and other retail stores, and at Amazon.com and eBay.com.

Owners should stop using the biometric reader on these gun safes immediately and remove the batteries. Contact Fortress to receive a free replacement. You can call Fortress Safe toll-free at (833) 588-9181 weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central or get information on their website.

