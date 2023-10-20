Alexander, Jones among nine questionable vs. Denver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have a lengthy injury report heading into this week’s match-up with the Broncos. In all ten players received injury designations, nine of them questionable.

Three of the biggest names include running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Jaire Alexander, and guard Elgton Jenkins.

A lengthy injury report for the Packers coming out of the bye week. Jaire Alexander, Aaron Jones, and Elgton Jenkins the big names in a group do. One listed as questionable vs. Denver. pic.twitter.com/74GTWezgue — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) October 20, 2023

Jones, who missed the last game before the bye week, was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury but was able to go all four days. Meanwhile,

Alexander did not practice on Friday after popping up on the injury report with a back issue on Thursday. The Packers star corner missed the Saints and Lions games with the same injury, but returned to face Las Vegas before the bye week.

Help could be on the way for the secondary as the Packers near a decision on whether or not to activate cornerback Eric Stokes, who is listed as questionable on the injury report. Stokes has not played since suffering knee and foot injuries against Detroit nearly a year ago.

Jenkins, who did not practice on Friday, missed two games after suffering a sprained MCL against the Falcons. He returned to play all 58 offensive snaps against the Raiders.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is the biggest longshot to play on Sunday after he was listed as ‘doubtful.’ Campbell has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, and was unable to practice during the week. The former All-Pro linebacker was on the side with trainers doing rehab work during practice this week.

