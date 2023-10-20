Alexander, Jones among nine questionable vs. Denver

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) warms up before an NFL football game between...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) warms up before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have a lengthy injury report heading into this week’s match-up with the Broncos. In all ten players received injury designations, nine of them questionable.

Three of the biggest names include running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Jaire Alexander, and guard Elgton Jenkins.

Jones, who missed the last game before the bye week, was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury but was able to go all four days. Meanwhile,

Alexander did not practice on Friday after popping up on the injury report with a back issue on Thursday. The Packers star corner missed the Saints and Lions games with the same injury, but returned to face Las Vegas before the bye week.

Help could be on the way for the secondary as the Packers near a decision on whether or not to activate cornerback Eric Stokes, who is listed as questionable on the injury report. Stokes has not played since suffering knee and foot injuries against Detroit nearly a year ago.

Jenkins, who did not practice on Friday, missed two games after suffering a sprained MCL against the Falcons. He returned to play all 58 offensive snaps against the Raiders.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is the biggest longshot to play on Sunday after he was listed as ‘doubtful.’ Campbell has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, and was unable to practice during the week. The former All-Pro linebacker was on the side with trainers doing rehab work during practice this week.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Car for FDL County Sheriff
DOJ identifies man killed in Fond du Lac shooting involving deputy, wounded K9
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Latest News

Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Alexander back on injury report as Packers prep for Wilson & Broncos
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) before an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 28,...
Aaron Jones return could be boost Green Bay’s offense needs
Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams talks to Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones after an NFL football...
Aaron Jones says Packers’ bye week helped him recover from hamstring injury
PACKERS BRONCOS
No “D” in Denver? Not so fast