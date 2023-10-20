Alexander back on injury report as Packers prep for Wilson & Broncos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jaire Alexander challenged the defense to keep teams off the scoreboard, while Green Bay’s young offense finds its mojo.

Doing so against the Broncos would be a feat no team has accomplished against a Sean Payton-led team. That’s despite what’s been a tough 1-5 start in Denver, their worst since 1994. Still, this team has the horses to be a challenge at Mile High.

“When you watch Denver, they move the ball well. Just somehow they fumble or something happens where it doesn’t work in their favor. So, they’ve got guys that can go,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas.

One of those guys is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, whose been frustrated with a slow start to the season. Including just 14 yards on three catches a week ago in Kansas City. Still, Jeudy has the potential to bust loose at any time, like his three 100 yard performances a year on the way to 972 yards and 6 touchdowns.

“They do a good job of implementing all of those guys, but Jeudy is certainly a guy that’s extremely talented. He’s got really good run after the catch. He’s a guy that you absolutely have to know where he’s at,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

The guy throwing the ball has a few things to prove as well. Russell Wilson is coming off a career low 95 passing yards against the Chiefs, but has looked more like his old self at times this year. Thus far the veteran QB 12 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

“He is very good when the play is not there in rhythm. He’s good when the play is there in rhythm, but you better plaster on the back end and continue to have a relentless pursuit of him otherwise he can make you look silly,” said LaFleur.

Having Alexander on the field against Wilson and company would be a big help despite the back injury which limited the corner during practice on Thursday.

More help could be on the way though. Cornerback Eric Stokes continues to practice with a decision about activating him off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list looming. Perhaps proving more depth in the secondary as he works his way back into a rotation.

“That’s usually something that kind of works itself out.; Certainly you can never have enough good corners. We will acclimate him in there carefully. It’s not going to be like you go from not playing for over a year to now playing every snap in a game. So we will have a plan for that,” said LaFleur.

