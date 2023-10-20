ALBERTA CLIPPER BRINGS MORE RAIN SATURDAY, FROST THREAT SAT & SUN NIGHT

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of 11:30 am Friday, the leftover showers over Door County have moved out into Michigan. For the rest of the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny with a breezy northwest wind, which may blow some of those autumn leaves around. It’s going to be a seasonable fall day with highs mainly in the upper 50s.

We’re happy to report that the weather looks good this evening’s high school playoff football games. Then, after midnight, our next weathermaker arrives... Another round of showers will push into northeast Wisconsin. It wouldn’t be a shock to see a few bits of sleet across northern Wisconsin. Look for a wet and cool Saturday with temperatures struggling to get back to near 50 degrees. With most of the day in the 40s, a chilly north breeze will pick up late in the day.

As temperatures get colder Saturday night, areas of frost will likely develop, especially away from Lake Michigan. Another bout of frost is possible Sunday night and into daybreak Monday. Gardeners may choose to protect cold-sensitive plants as the growing season is coming to an end.

Out of the two weekend days, Sunday looks more pleasant. We’ll have some sunshine across the area, less wind and highs back in the 50s. It would be a awesome autumn day to take in our beautiful fall foliage.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: E/N 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: A few morning showers in Door County, otherwise clearing skies. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Late night showers... Maybe a touch of sleet NORTH? LOW: 41 (upper 30s north)

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. Turning breezy late... Inland frost at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Early frost. Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Early frost. Mild with increasing clouds HIGH: 57 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of showers and cooler. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Historic Native American village found during a construction project in Oshkosh
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Car for FDL County Sheriff
DOJ identifies man killed in Fond du Lac shooting involving deputy, wounded K9
“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” was released in February. It is available to stream on...
4th graders left traumatized after teacher played ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film in class, parents say
Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
CLEARING SKIES TODAY, BUT RAINY AGAIN TOMORROW
Temperatures are seasonable for this time in October
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clearing skies today, rain moves in tonight
Seasonable in the upper 50s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun today, rain tomorrow
First Alert Weather
SCATTERED SHOWERS TONIGHT, CLIPPER SYSTEM BRINGS MORE RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT