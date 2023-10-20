ALBERTA CLIPPER BRINGS MORE RAIN SATURDAY, FROST THREAT SAT & SUN NIGHT

As of 11:30 am Friday, the leftover showers over Door County have moved out into Michigan. For the rest of the afternoon, it will be mostly sunny with a breezy northwest wind, which may blow some of those autumn leaves around. It’s going to be a seasonable fall day with highs mainly in the upper 50s.

We’re happy to report that the weather looks good this evening’s high school playoff football games. Then, after midnight, our next weathermaker arrives... Another round of showers will push into northeast Wisconsin. It wouldn’t be a shock to see a few bits of sleet across northern Wisconsin. Look for a wet and cool Saturday with temperatures struggling to get back to near 50 degrees. With most of the day in the 40s, a chilly north breeze will pick up late in the day.

As temperatures get colder Saturday night, areas of frost will likely develop, especially away from Lake Michigan. Another bout of frost is possible Sunday night and into daybreak Monday. Gardeners may choose to protect cold-sensitive plants as the growing season is coming to an end.

Out of the two weekend days, Sunday looks more pleasant. We’ll have some sunshine across the area, less wind and highs back in the 50s. It would be a awesome autumn day to take in our beautiful fall foliage.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: E/N 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: A few morning showers in Door County, otherwise clearing skies. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Late night showers... Maybe a touch of sleet NORTH? LOW: 41 (upper 30s north)

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. Turning breezy late... Inland frost at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Early frost. Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Early frost. Mild with increasing clouds HIGH: 57 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Maybe thunder? HIGH: 63 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of showers and cooler. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.