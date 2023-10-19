You snooze, you lose? Not necessarily, study finds

Here’s your permission to hit the snooze bar
Here's your permission to hit the snooze bar
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have heard the phrase “You snooze, you lose,” but is that true when it comes to hitting the snooze button in the morning?

Researchers at Stockholm University in Sweden found, overall, there are some benefits to hitting the snooze bar, especially for those of us who struggle with morning drowsiness.

They split this study in two. First, they had people who identify as snoozers fill out a questionnaire. They found younger people -- teens or early 20s -- were the ones hitting snooze, and the reason was they felt too tired. Not surprising.

Second, they looked at how hitting the snooze button impacted performance at work or school. Researchers found despite having interrupted sleep by using the snooze function, there was not a big difference in how tired they felt or how they performed on cognition tests. In fact, in some tests, people performed better after snoozing a little more.

The people they talked to in this study said hitting snooze is a way to ease themselves into the day.

Researchers say as long as you’re getting enough sleep, and you feel like hitting the snooze bar helps you, then there is really no harm in doing it.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Suspect in Kaukauna death dies; officers on leave for investigation
Police lights (Generic)
Fatal crash in Town of Utica results in two women dead
Man receives over a year for fraud case.
Robert Solberg sentenced to federal prison
Fire truck at The Sycamores apartments
UPDATE: Sycamore Drive apartment fire causes $60k in damages
Nathan Stymiest
34-year-old man crashes vehicle with 4 and 6-year-old as passengers

Latest News

Doctors say watching too much true crime may cause you to become overly wary of others — even...
“True crime” takes a mental toll, psychologists say
The RSV vaccine is being recommended for everyone over 60 this winter.
New RSV vaccine for older adults
Moms Clean Air Force is a group pushing for improved air quality in schools
Moms fighting for better air quality in schools
Nicotine use increases
FDA takes steps to ban menthol cigarettes